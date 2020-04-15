Gaston County Mugshots April 14th April 15, 2020 WCCB Web Staff, 1/22Gaston Mugs 4 14 20 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Matthew Weller Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Andra Watson Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Matthew Thomas Fugitive Communicate Threat Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Javan Thomas Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Dennis Snyder Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Damon Simpson Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Dwayne Rhinehart Obtain Property By False Pretense Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Jospeh Price Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Jessica Penny Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Amy Miller Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Jada Mashburn Larceny Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Jacqueline Martin Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Reginald Lowery Communicate Threat Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Brandon Lewis Assault Female Communicate Threat Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Anthony Lazenby Assault Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Octavio Lancieri Possess Methamphetamine Possess Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Jessica Holcomb Assault Government Official Assault Officer Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22John Ciokajlo Possess Heroin Possess Marijuana Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Frankie Branch Possession Of Firearm By Felon Driving While License Revoked Impaired Fictitious Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Mone’y Bostic Break Or Enter Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Timothy Alexander Possess Drug Paraphernalia Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, April 14th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin