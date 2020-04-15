Rowan County Has 208 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 7 Deaths

Courtesy of Rowan County Government Service

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Health Department officials say the county has 208 positive coronavirus cases and seven deaths as of April 15th.

That’s an 122 case increase in the last five days. They also had five more deaths in the same timeframe, bringing their total deaths from COVID-19 to seven.

Officials say 1,594 tests have been submitted. 1,386 of the tests have had negative results.

Forty-four patients have recovered, 12 are hospitalized, and 7 deceased, according to the health department.

The Public Health Command Center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and CDC to ensure appropriate measures are taken. Additional information or guidance will be provided as more details become available. The person followed instructions, self isolated, is no longer ill, and no longer in the area.

Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver reminds individuals who may have COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – to call your personal physician prior to seeking treatment.