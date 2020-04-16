Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 15th April 16, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/36Meck County 4 15 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/36Nicholas Worthy Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Simple Possess SCH IV CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 3/36Isiah Williamson Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 4/36Derek Wideman Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 5/36Christopher Washington Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 6/36Troy Veale Assailt On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 7/36Kendrick Turner Assault On A Female DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) IV D Nonsupport Child (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 8/36Richard Tran Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 9/36Major Thomas Felony Possession Marijuana PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 10/36Quentin Stowe Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 11/36Anthony Smart DWI Level 5 Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/36STACYS~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/36Rodney Scroggins Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 14/36Hannah Richardson Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/36Tyrell Ramkissoon Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 16/36Corey Rainey AWDWIKISI Possess Drug Paraphernalia Resisting Public Officer Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 17/36Thien Pham Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 18/36Derrick Patrick Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 19/36Shukuru Ndongwe Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 20/36Brandon Munsey Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Cruelty To Animals (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/36Nasir Mahammad Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Financial Card Fraud (Felony) Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor) 3 Counts Of Financial Card Theft Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 22/36David Morgan 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female Common Law Robbery Felony Probation Violation Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 23/36David Morgan Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/36Chet McBeath 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Felony Probation Violation 2 Counts Of Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor) 2 Counts Of Financial Card Theft 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 25/36David Holley PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 26/36Robert Hillis DWI Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 27/36Jose Fraire Felony Possession Marijuana Flee Or Elude Arrest With Moving Vehicle (Felony) Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS (Felony) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 28/36Sheldon Foster Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 29/36Rashon Foster Non Arrest Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/36Javonte Cathcart Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 31/36Laree Briddell Assault Serious Bodily Injury Int Child Abuse Serious Bodily Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 32/36Gary Boyd Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Injury To Personal Property Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 33/36Thomas Belle Isle Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 34/36Abdou Bah Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 35/36Jason Anthony Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 36/36Isaiah Aaron Communicating Threats DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, April 15th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin