North Carolina Reports 5,465 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 131 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 5,465 positive cases of coronavirus in 94 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 70,917 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 131 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 452 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

North Carolina has 33 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes in the following counties: Burke; Cabarrus; Chatham; Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Dare; Davidson; Durham (3); Franklin; Henderson (3); Johnston; Moore; Orange (2); Mecklenburg (4); Rowan (2); Stokes; Union; Wake (2); Wayne; Wilson.

In residential care facilities, the state is reporting 10 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Guilford; Henderson; Northampton; Mecklenburg (2); Orange; Stanly; Union; Wayne (2).

State correctional facilities account for six ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Granville; Greene; Halifax; Johnston; Pasquotank; Wayne.

