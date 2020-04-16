Rowan County Has 231 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

Courtesy of Rowan County Government Service

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Health Department officials say the county has 231 positive coronavirus cases and 12 deaths as of April 16th.

That’s a 15 case increase in the last 24 hours. They also had four more deaths in the same timeframe, bringing their total deaths from COVID-19 to 12.

Officials say 1,716 tests have been submitted. 1,485 of the tests have had negative results.

Fifty-two patients have recovered, 19 are hospitalized, and 12 deceased, according to the health department.

The Public Health Command Center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and CDC to ensure appropriate measures are taken. Additional information or guidance will be provided as more details become available. The person followed instructions, self isolated, is no longer ill, and no longer in the area.

Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver reminds individuals who may have COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – to call your personal physician prior to seeking treatment.