Stanly County Reports 20 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 2 Deaths

The Latest:

The Stanly County Health Department has confirmed 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and two coronavirus related deaths.

Of the confirmed cases there have been six individuals who have recovered.

The county has tested a total of 480 individuals.

Original Story (4/9/20):

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. –Stanly County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in the county.

The individual died on Thursday, April 9 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their early 60’s and had underlying medical conditions. This case was related to travel to an area of high risk. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

“We are very saddened by this news and continue to encourage our community to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of this serious disease “ David Jenkins, Stanly County Health and Human Services Director

As of April 9, Stanly County Health Department reports 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We recommend you continue to follow the guidelines listed below.