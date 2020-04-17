Charlotte Senior Living Facility Confirms 15 Positive COVID-19 Tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte senior living facility has confirmed that 15 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A public relations representative sent WCCB the following statement from The Social at Cotswold:

“Within the last week, Thrive Senior Living has tested the majority of residents at The Social at Cotswold COVID-19, and we can confirm there are currently 15 residents within its community who have tested positive. We have informed these residents and their family members and continue to share our heartfelt wishes for their recovery.

Our highest priority remains the well-being of our residents and team members. We continue practicing an extremely diligent and aggressive approach to health. This involves rigorous and ongoing testing procedures and continuously updated policies to ensure the health and safety of our residents and team members. We have also implemented isolation protocol as one of the many best practices we are prioritizing for care. The Social at Cotswold continues to follow all protocol and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mecklenburg County Health Department to help ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community.”