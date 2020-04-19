Gaston County Mugshots April 18th April 19, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/10Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Brittany Brakefield DWI Child Abuse Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Clayton Flowers Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Francisco Martin Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Hannah Welch Breaking And Entering Larceny Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Jaquavious Mungro Probation Violation Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jonathan Johnson Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Malcom Jackson Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Robert Crook DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Zoe Ellis Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, April 18th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin