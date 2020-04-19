North Carolina Reports 6,493 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 172 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 6,493 positive cases of coronavirus in 93 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 78,772 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 172 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 465 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

North Carolina has 37 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes in the following counties: Bertie; Burke; Cabarrus; Chatham; Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Dare; Davidson; Durham (3); Franklin; Henderson (3); Iredell; Johnston; Moore; Orange (2); Mecklenburg (5); Northhampton; Polk; Rowan (2); Stokes; Union; Wake (2); Wayne; Wilson.

In residential care facilities, the state is reporting 11 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Cabarrus; Guilford; Henderson; Northampton; Mecklenburg (4); Orange; Stanly; Union; Wayne (2).

State correctional facilities account for nine ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Caswell; Granville; Greene; Halifax; Hertford; Johnston; Pasquotank; Pender: Wayne.

