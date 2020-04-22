North Carolina Reports First Covid-19 Related Death Of Inmate In Prison System

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says an inmate housed at Pender Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19.

According to the NCDPS, this is the first coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”

The offender showed symptoms of a viral infection on April 8th, 2020 and was isolated from the population, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10th, 2020. He was hospitalized on April 13th, 2020, where his condition worsened, and the offender died at the hospital on April 21st, 2020, according to prison officials.

According to NCDPS, the offender was a man in his late fifties who had underlying health conditions. The Department of Public Safety will not identify the individual due to privacy laws.