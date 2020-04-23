South Carolina Has 4,917 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 150 Deaths

Update: April 23rd:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.

The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Darlington (8), Dillon (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (22), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 23, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,615 positive and 11,365 were negative. A total of 44,463 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 4,747 hospital beds are available and 6,642 are utilized, which is a 58.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Update: April 22nd:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.

Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Darlington (7), Edgefield (4), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4)

Of the 4,608 total cases announced yesterday, seven have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 22, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,681 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,570 positive and 11,111 were negative. A total of 43,111 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,029 hospital beds are available and 6,639 are utilized, which is a 56.9% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 21st:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,608 and those who have died to 135.

The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from the following Counties: Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (4), Charleston (12), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (15), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lexington (12), Marion (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (14), York (3).

Of the 4,608 total cases announced yesterday, three have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 20, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,392 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,521 positive and 10,871 were negative. A total of 42,441 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 4,869 hospital beds are available and 6,511 are utilized, which is a 57.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Updated Recovery Rate

Based on the available symptom onset data we have for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of April 20, 72 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 28% remain ill. This estimate is updated on our website every Tuesday and Friday.

Updated Demographic Data

Today’s web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and identify any disparities that need further investigation or focus. Today’s update also includes cases in healthcare facilities and in healthcare workers in our state.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 20th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 4 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124.

At the same time that public health officials released these new numbers, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that beaches can reopen on April 21st at 12pm and that limited retail stores can reopen on April 20th at 5pm.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Opens Beaches And Limited Retail Stores

However, the stores must follow the social distancing guidelines, according to McMaster.

Of those four deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County (1); one was an elderly individual, with no known underlying conditions, from Kershaw County (1); one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County (1); and one was a middle-aged individual, with no known underlying health conditions, from Clarendon County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8),

Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (4)

Of the 4,377 total cases announced yesterday, two have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Releases Updated Summary and Projections

DHEC today provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 9. On March 6 the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 750 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 6,953 confirmed cases on May 9.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 20, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,248 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,506 were positive and 10,742 were negative. A total of 41,277 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,150 hospital beds are available and 6,201 are utilized, which is a 54.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Today, DHEC provided the hospital bed capacity utilization by region and county on its website.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 19th:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and one additional death.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120.

The death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (8), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (6), Dillion (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Florence (22), Georgetown (1), Greenville (5), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (6), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (3), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2),Pickens (1), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Williamsburg (1), York (1)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 19, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,080 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,489 were positive and 10,591 were negative. A total of 40,480 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,356 hospital beds are available and 5,971 are utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves and Others

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 18th:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 3 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.

Of those 3 deaths, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County (2). One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (5), Aiken (1), Anderson (7), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (7), Dillion (6), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Florence (7), Greenville (38), Greenwood (2), Hampton (2), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lexington (17), McCormick (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (5)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 18, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,833 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,450 were positive and 10,383 were negative. A total of 38,833 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,334 hospital beds are available and 6,017are utilized, which is a 53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit www.scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit www.scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 17th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,086 and those who have died to 116.

Of those 7 deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence (1), Richland (1), and Lexington (1) counties. Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley (1), Lee (1), and Horry (1) counties. One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (6), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Horry (11), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marion (6), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4) DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 16, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,527 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,400 were positive and 10,127 were negative. A total of 37,640 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Recovery Rate

As of April 17, 67 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. Not including the 116 confirmed deaths as of April 17 that have been reported, the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness. This estimate has been added to our website and will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.

Updated Demographic Data

Today’s web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and identify any disparities that need further investigation or focus. Today’s update also includes cases in healthcare facilities and in healthcare workers in our state.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,225 hospital beds are available and 6,183 are utilized, which is a 54.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit www.scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit www.scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 16th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 2 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,931 and those who have died to 109.

Both deaths occurred in elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions who were from Lee County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (7), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (23), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16),Georgetown (1), Greenville (33), Greenwood (12), Hampton (3), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Laurens (4), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (52), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (6), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (2), Richland (29), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (7), York (12).

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 15, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,271 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,370 positive and 9,901 were negative. A total of 36,284 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,074 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 55.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 15th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,656 and those who have died to 107.

Of those 10 deaths, seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; one was an elderly individual from McCormick County (1) whose health conditions are still under investigation; and two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (7), Berkeley (3), Charleston (7), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Dillon (2), Dorchester (5), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Greenville (27), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Lee (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (10), Newberry (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (2)

Calhoun and Horry counties lost one positive case each from its total counts as an individual previously reported for each county was determined during case investigations to be the resident of another county.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 14, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,935 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,304 positive and 9,631 were negative. A total of 34,733 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,188 hospital beds are available and 6,271 are utilized, which is a 54.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Update: April 14th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,553 and those who have died to 97.

Of those 10 deaths, eight were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Clarendon (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2) counties; one was an elderly individual, with the presence of underlying conditions still under investigation, from Richland County (1); and one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Horry County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (8), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (3), Georgetown (2), Greenville (27), Hampton (2), Horry (4), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (2), Marion (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (1), York (2).

Edgefield County lost one positive case from its total count as an individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 13, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,678 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,258 positive and 9,420 were negative. A total of 33,872 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Updated Demographic Data

Today’s web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and help identify any disparities that deserve further investigation or focus.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,545 hospital beds are available and 6,095 are utilized, which is a 52.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 13th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87.

All five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions and were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2), and Kershaw (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Berkeley (7), Charleston (12), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (7), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Hampton (2), Horry (13), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (14), Sumter (4), Union (1), York (2).

Lexington County lost six cases and Marion County lost one case from their total counts as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties and states.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Releases Updated Summary and Projections

DHEC today provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 2. On March 6 the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 8,677 confirmed cases on May 2.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 12, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,554 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,242 positive and 9,312 were negative. A total of 32,764 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,748 hospital beds are available and 5,908 are utilized, which is a 50.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 12th:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.

One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. There was a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (8), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Florence (6), Greenville (14), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (10), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), York (7).

Georgetown County lost one case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another state.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 11, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,335 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,225 positive and 9,110 were negative. A total of 31,426 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,898 hospital beds are available and 5,715 are utilized, which is a 50.8% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC released two new interactive maps with the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

Update: April 11th:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 144 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including eight additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80.

The additional deaths occurred in five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw, and York counties. There were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties. There was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester county.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (3), Chester (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (2), Georgetown (4), Greenville (17), Greenwood (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (27), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (4), Union (2), York (2).

Dillon County lost two cases from its total counts as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of another state.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 10, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,993 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,182 positive and 8,811 were negative. A total of 28,183 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,657 hospital beds are available and 6,012 are utilized, which is a 51.5% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC released two new interactive maps with the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

Update: April 10th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 274 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,065, and those who have died to 72.

The additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Berkley, Florence, and Greenville counties. There were two deaths that occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (6), Allendale (2), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (6), Charleston (15), Cherokee (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (7), Edgefield (4) Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (3), Greenville (54), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (18), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (10), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (23), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (35), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (16), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

One county (Saluda) lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 9, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,489 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,125 positive and 8,364 were negative. A total of 28,183 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,545 hospital beds are available and 6,173 are utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 9th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,792, and those who have died to 67.

The additional deaths occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Lexington (1), and Lee (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (33), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (45), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (9), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

One county (Jasper) lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. New as of last night, rates have been added by county to the statewide map. The rates take into consideration the population of confirmed cases, not just the county of residence.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 8, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,065 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,071 were positive and 7,994 were negative. A total of 26,296 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,416 hospital beds are available and 6,215 are utilized, which is a 53.4 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by ZIP Code

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP codes, which estimates possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

100 Percent of WIC Services to be Offered by Phone

Starting Monday, April 13, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will instead be made over-the-phone. DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. As of March 2020, WIC is providing services to 76,803 participants across the state. That is an increase of 2,103 participants from the previous month. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. If you are a WIC participant and have any questions or concerns, please contact your local WIC office.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 8th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,552, and those who have died to 63.

The additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (3) counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Anderson (10), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (2), Georgetown (2), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (7), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (1), Richland (32), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (12), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (7).

Two counties (Fairfield and Darlington) each lost a case from their total counts and one county (Lexington) lost two cases as the cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 7, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,523 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,000 were positive and 7,523 were negative. A total of 24,634 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,634 hospital beds are available and 6,279 are utilized, which is a 52.7 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

Cases by ZIP Code

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code. These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 7th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 187 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including three additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,417, and those who have died to 51.

The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Greenville (1) and Lexington (2) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (3), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (10), Darlington (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (15), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (13).

Two counties (Abbeville and Dorchester) each lost a case from their total counts as the cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,123 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 941 were positive and 7,182 were negative. A total of 23,680 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,594 hospital beds are available and 6,376 are utilized, which is a 53.3 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

Cases by ZIP Code

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code. These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.

DHEC Shares Standing Sneeze Guard Template Online

Today, DHEC shared a template for standing sneeze guards online. These 30×36″ sneeze guards were developed for the community. They stand on a counter or desk and contain a clear film which acts as a barrier between individuals. Using the guards may help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These guards can be produced by a printing company using the downloadable print files. Download print files.

DHEC ordered 2,500 sneeze guards for use in statewide DHEC and South Carolina Department Motor Vehicle offices. We’ve made the template available online for individuals to use.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 6th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 183 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,232 and those who have died to 48.

The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 5, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,950 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 923 were positive and 7,027 were negative. A total of 21,384 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of April 5, 5,944 hospital beds are available and 6,202 are utilized, which is a 51.1 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 7.2 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

Cases by ZIP Code

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code. These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

For updated guidance on masks, please click here.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: April 3rd:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control (DHEC) today reported three additional deaths from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The states total number of deaths is now 34.

DHEC says the the individuals who died also had other underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one was from Greenville County.

“If we all take seriously our individual obligations to help prevent spread of the disease, we have the potential to save lives,” Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC medical consultant. “Our sympathies are with the friends and family of these three individuals, and with all the loved ones who’ve lost someone to this disease.”

DHC also reported 147 additional cases of COVDI-19, which brings the statewide total to 1700, with at least one case in all 46 counties. The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 9 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 3 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 20 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 1 case

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lee County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 5 cases

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lexington County: 8 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 2 cases

Richland County: 24 cases

Spartanburg County: 10 cases

Sumter County: 9 cases

Union County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

Update: April 2nd:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.

“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 10 cases

Bamberg County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 29 cases

Berkeley County: 15 cases

Charleston County: 41 cases

Cherokee County: 1 case

Chester County: 3 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 4 cases

Dorchester County: 8 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 25 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 8 cases

Jasper County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 13 cases

Lancaster County: 9 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 9 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

McCormick County: 1 case

Newberry County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 24 cases

Saluda County: 1 case

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 18 cases

Union County: 2 cases

Williamsburg County: 3 cases

Unfortunately, the agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one Horry County, and one of Sumter County.

This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.

Update: April 1st:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 26.

The four patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.

“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”

DHEC also is reporting 210 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number statewide is 1,293 cases in 43 counties*. The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 5 cases

Allendale County: 1 case

Anderson County: 8 cases

Bamberg County: 2 cases

Barnwell County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 10 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 48 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Chesterfield County: 3 cases

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 10 cases

Edgefield County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 23 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 5 cases

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 11 cases

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Laurens County: 1 case

Lexington County: 7 cases

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Richland County: 28 cases

Spartanburg County: 8 cases

Sumter County: 9 cases

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 10 cases

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Update: March 31st:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 22.

Three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions. They were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic.”

DHEC also is reporting 158 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number statewide is 1,083 cases in 42 counties*. The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville County: 1 case

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 8 cases

Bamberg County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 17 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 19 cases

Clarendon County: 7 cases

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 4 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 18 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 13 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 13 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

Sumter County: 5 cases

York County: 13 cases

Late last week, DHEC reported a backlog of specimens to be tested that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the reagents (chemicals) required to perform testing. As of March 27, DHEC’s Laboratory has the necessary reagents, and the backlog has now been eliminated. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and it has returned to its regular timeframe of 24-48 hours after specimen arrival for providing testing results to health care providers.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: March 30th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 18.

One patient was an elderly individual from Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was an elderly individual from Anderson County with underlying health conditions.

“We’re all in this together,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

Additionally, DHEC is reporting 151 additional cases of COVID-19 today. As of today, the total number statewide is 925 cases in 41 counties*.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Anderson County: 2 cases

Barnwell County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 24 cases

Charleston County: 6 cases

Chesterfield County: 2 cases

Clarendon County: 2 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 17 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 16 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 6 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 5 cases

Pickens County: 2 cases

Richland County: 40 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 4 cases

Union County: 2 cases

York County: 7 cases

Late last week, DHEC reported a backlog of specimens to be tested that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the reagents (chemicals) required to perform testing. As of March 27, 2020, DHEC’s Laboratory now has the necessary reagents. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. As of today, DHEC’s Laboratory will resume a turnaround time of 24-48 hours once specimens are received at the lab.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time and that what we’re calling on everyone across our state to do is not easy,” Dr. Traxler said. “But the risk of inaction is far too great. If we all don’t follow the guidance for social distancing and staying home, then we can anticipate seeing higher rates of cases similar to what we’ve seen in other states.”

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: March 29th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced one additional death related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 16.

The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.

“Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

Additionally, DHEC is reporting 113 additional cases of COVID-19 today. As of today, the total number statewide is 774 cases in 40 counties*.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 11 cases

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 8 cases

Clarendon County: 9 cases

Darlington County: 2 cases

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 4 cases

Greenville County: 14 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 4 cases

Laurens County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 17 cases

Spartanburg County: 4 cases

Sumter County: 6 cases

York County: 5 cases

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: March 28th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 15.

Both patients were elderly individuals who had underlying health conditions. One patient was a resident of Richland County and one of Horry County.

“Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of these individuals as well as the family and friends of everyone who has lost someone to this disease,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”

Additionally, DHEC is reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19 today. This high number of cases is due to reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing. As of yesterday, DHEC’s Laboratory has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing samples seven days a week.

As of today, the total number statewide is 660 cases in 40 counties*. DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 1 case

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 3 cases

Greenville County: 6 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 4 cases

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 5 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 3 cases

Richland County: 16 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 14 cases

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 13 cases

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: March 27th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.

The patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville, and Florence counties.

“It’s never easy to have to report the deaths of members of our communities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of these patients.”

DHEC also is investigating 86 additional cases of COVID-19. Three previously reported cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other states.This brings the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties*.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 6 cases

Berkeley County: 2 cases

Charleston County: 32 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Florence County: 6 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 5 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“We’d like to express our gratitude to South Carolina’s public health professionals, medical workers, and first responders who are working tirelessly to help combat this disease,” Dr. Traxler said. “Please help protect those on the frontlines so that they can continue to protect all of us. This includes staying home and away from people outside your household except for essential reasons, frequently washing your hands, and disinfecting surfaces, particularly ones touched often.”

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and away from other people. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: March 26th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to nine.

One patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of these individuals and to all those in South Carolina who have suffered the loss of loved ones to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “This unfortunate announcement is a reminder of the importance of taking actions to protect ourselves, our family and friends, and our community from this disease.”

DHEC also is investigating 32 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties*.

The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing. There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville County: 1 case

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 3 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 8 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 1 case

Horry County: 1 case

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 1 case

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 2 cases

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Richland County: 1 case

York County: 1 case

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“This is a serious time that calls for serious actions,” said Dr. Traxler. “Our chance of reaching the best outcome hinges on us all doing our part. We can’t express strongly enough the importance of all of us practicing social distancing, staying home and away from other people when sick, and washing our hands often.”

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: March 25th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 82 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 424 cases in 39 counties*.

Two previously reported cases, one in Lexington County and one in Lancaster County, have been subtracted from the total case count as those individuals were determined, through further investigation, to reside out of state. DHEC reports positive cases based on an individual’s county of residence.

As part of the department’s daily update to its COVID-19 webpage, current aggregate data for positive cases is available. This data, available on the Testing & SC Data page, includes reporting on positive cases by age group, gender, race and hospitalization at the time of illness. This information will continue to be updated on a weekly basis.

Additionally, projections for new cases of COVID-19 in the state through May 2 are also included in today’s web update. This data projects 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, however, projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”

New positive cases

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 3 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chesterfield County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Fairfield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 11 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 2 cases

Union County: 1 case

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update: March 24th:

As of 4:30 pm on March 24th, South Carolina currently has 342 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s 44 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Update: March 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 22 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases* in 33 counties.

“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”

New positive cases

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 6 cases

Charleston County: 8 cases

Colleton County: 2 case

Darlington County: 2 case

Dillon County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 7 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lexington County: 4 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Richland County: 9 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 2 cases

York County: 1 case

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:

Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic

If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Don’t share personal items

Clean frequently touched surfaces

Set up a separate room for sick household members

Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home

Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins

Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference

Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. For information about the nationwide response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Numbers for Friday, March 20th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported the state’s second and third deaths related to COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to three.

“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County. The other patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.

“It is never easy to have to report on the deaths of fellow members of our community,” Bell said. “We must continue to do all that we can to protect ourselves and those around us from illness by taking precautions to limit the spread of germs. This is especially important for those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

DHEC emphasizes the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

Washing your hands often,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

DHEC will alert the public on all COVID-19-related deaths. For the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Original Story (Posted 5pm March 20, 2020):

COLUMBIA, S.C. (News Release) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 45 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus as of 4pm on Friday, March 20th. This brings the total number of statewide cases to 125. On March 19th, there were only 81 confirmed cases.

Officials say community spread cases of coronavirus are in Kershaw and Lexington Counties. They made this announcement during a news conference on March 19th. You can watch the full news conference below:

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster And Public Health Officials Provide Coronavirus Update WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and public health officials provide updates on the state's response to the coronavirus Posted by WCCB, Charlotte's CW on Thursday, March 19, 2020

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “As cases increase, we also are prioritizing identifying close contacts who are at high risk of illness from exposure and who are more likely to have serious illness.”

As the state’s number of positive cases expectedly increases, DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

For March 20, 2020:

Kershaw County – 36

Richland County – 22

Greenville County – 12

Beaufort County – 8

Horry County – 8

Lexington County – 8 (1 death)

Anderson County – 6

Charleston County – 5

Lancaster County – 3

Orangeburg County – 2

Abbeville County – 1

Aiken County – 1

Berkeley County – 1

Calhoun County – 1

Clarendon County – 1

Darlington County – 1

Dorchester County – 1

Fairfield County – 1

Florence County – 1

Lee County – 1

Pickens County – 1

Saluda County – 1

Spartanburg County

Sumter County

York County

Courtesy of S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians.

This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.