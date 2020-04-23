Iredell County Has 98 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

Update (4/23/20):

As of April 23rd, there are currently 98 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iredell County and four deaths.

Thirty-six people are isolated at home, 53 people are assumed or estimated as recovered, and five people are currently hospitalized.

Update (4/16/20):

The Iredell County Health Department is reporting the third death in Iredell County associated with COVID-19.

The individual was at higher risk for serious illness and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19. In order to protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

Iredell County currently has 77 positive coronavirus cases.

Update (4/14/20):

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Health Department is reporting the second COVID-19 related death in the county, according to a news release.

Officials say the person has underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus.

There is no additional information about the individual to protect the families’ privacy.

As of April 14th, Iredell County had 71 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Original Story (4/8/20):

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in the county, according to a news release.

Officials say the person had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus.

Iredell County Health Director Jane Hinson says, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time. This first death of an Iredell County resident due to COVID-19 emphasizes the need to follow the “Stay at Home” order and all other public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in our community. It is extremely important for each of us to do our part to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those who are at an increased risk for severe illness.”

As of April 6th, Iredell County had 55 confirmed coronavirus cases.