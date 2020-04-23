Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 22nd April 23, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/48Meck County 4 22 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/48BENJAM~4 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/48XAYVER~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/48Carlton Stanley Felony Possession SCH II CS Show Caption Hide Caption 5/48Geoffrey Stallings Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/48Righteous Stafford Allow Conduct On Lic Premise Show Caption Hide Caption 7/48Antonio Springs Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 8/48Dominque Small Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Misdemeanor Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 9/48Gerald Sherman Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 10/48Joseph Sepulveda Misdemeanor Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 11/48Devin Rogers Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 12/48Darlene Robles Fail Return Hired Motor Vehicle Greater Than $4000 Value Show Caption Hide Caption 13/48Arnulfo Renteria Castaneda 2 Counts Of Trafficking Of Opium Or Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 14/48Ryan Prescott Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 15/48Napoleon Pittman 3 Counts Of Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 16/48Kelsey Pires 2 Counts Of Possess Heroin Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 17/48Germaine Moss Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 18/48Lazonte Moore Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 19/48Marquis Meaders Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Reckless Driving To Endanger Simple Possess SCH VI CS (Misdemeanor) Assault LEO Or PO Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 20/48Prince McQueen Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) First Degree Trespass Enter Or Remain Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/48Dedric McManus Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 22/48Steven McCree Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/48Trevonta McCauley Brake Or Stop Light Equipment Violation Drive Or Allow Registration Plate Not Display No Operators License Operate Vehicle No Insurance Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 24/48Larry Martin Non Arrest Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 25/48Jose Lugo Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 26/48Josephine Jones Assault And Battery Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 27/48Terrell Jackson Possess Methamphetamine Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 28/48Marquis Hudson Felony Possession Of Cocaine Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 29/48Jose Hernandez Castellanos Trafficking Of Opium Of Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 30/48Donyelle Harris Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/48Devon Harris Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 32/48Bernard Gill Discharge Weapon Occupied Property Possess Weapon By Prisoner (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 33/48Larry Gilchrist Assault With A Deadly Weapon Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 34/48Maddison Gemes Non Arrest Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 35/48Keith Edwards Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 36/48Stephen Dowswell Felony Possession SCH II CS Possess Methamphetamine Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 37/48Daniel Diamond Misdemeanor Larceny 2 Counts Of Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 38/48Jamarqua Davis AWDW Serious Injury Felony Conspiracy Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 39/48Dominique Davis Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Felony Possession SCH I CS Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 40/48Melvin Chambers Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 41/48Zyheim Carr Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Speeding Traffic Offense (Free Text) Show Caption Hide Caption 42/48Otis Carr DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 43/48Terrence Buie Assault On A Female PWIMSD SCH I CS Show Caption Hide Caption 44/48Elizabeth Buck Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 45/48Dyshaune Boyd Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 46/48Joshua Bean 3 Counts Of Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 47/48Patrick Baugh Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 48/48Vontez Ashford 2 Counts Of DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, April 22nd. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin