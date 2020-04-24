Governor Offers Reward For Information In Gaston County Double Homicide

The Latest:

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Brenda Henson and Robert Metcalfe.

On April 4, 2018, Henson and Metcalfe were the victims of a brutal homicide. Their bodies were discovered at Henson’s residence located at 2511 Mary Avenue, Gastonia. Henson’s daughter last spoke to her mother on April 3, 2018, at 11:47 p.m. When she went to the residence on April 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., she discovered the murdered victims, who suffered multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6882, Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

THE LATEST:

Police have released the names of both victims in Wednesday’s double homicide investigation. The woman has been identified as Brenda Henson, 68, of Gastonia. The man has been identified as Robert Metcalfe, 47, of Bessemer City.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GASTONIA, NC — Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a medical call around 4:16pm to a home on Mary Avenue. When officers arrived they found two victims dead inside.

Detectives are investigating the deaths as a double homicide. The victim’s names have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.