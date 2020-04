Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 23rd

1/46 Mugcov

2/46 Timothy Mills Tampering With Vehicle

3/46 Teon Lowery Assault With Deadly Weapon

4/46 Tearia Withers Assault Govt Official

5/46 Shanna Stegall DWI

6/46 Sebastian Barnette Larceny

7/46 Sean Caldwell Communicating Threats

8/46 Ryan Consoli Larceny

9/46 Robert Elliot Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

10/46 Robert Dean Assault On A Female



11/46 Robert Byam Third Degree Sex Exploiting Minor

12/46 Ricky Westfield Felony Larceny

13/46 Raymond Hart Breaking And Entering Felony Larceny

14/46 Ondre Hunter Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

15/46 Nicholas Eason Larceny

16/46 Michael Howard Breaking And Entering

17/46 Mary Gibson Protective Order Violation Possession Of Meth

18/46 Manuel Portillo Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

19/46 Levi Jones Assault

20/46 Lamar Johnson Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possession Of Stolen Firearm



21/46 Kenneth Harris Assault With A Deadly Weapon Carrying Concealed Gun

22/46 Joshua Russ Larceny

23/46 Joshua Nemitz Felony Possession Of Marijuana

24/46 Jordan Contreras DWI

25/46 Johnathan Eller Conspiring To Commit Felony Larceny

26/46 Jessica Sasser Assault With A Deadly Weapon

27/46 Jason Stover Simple Assault

28/46 James Johnson Breaking And Entering Larceny

29/46 Jameon Boulware Felony Possession Felony Probation Violation

30/46 Ishmeel Chapman Possession Of Firearm By Felon



31/46 Francis Hernandez Assault On A Female

32/46 Faith Bell Assault Resisting

33/46 Elijah Kirby Larceny Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

34/46 Dominique Oliver Federal

35/46 Diamond Dorsett Larceny From Person

36/46 Devon Dorsey Trespassing

37/46 Deon Bryant Assault With Deadly Weapon Larceny

38/46 Delmarcus Walker Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon

39/46 David Robinson Assault

40/46 Damajia Jordan Simple Assault



41/46 Christopher Funderburk Carrying Concealed Gun

42/46 Briana Michael Assault

43/46 Braun Pruitt Protective Order Violation

44/46 Barry Helms Breaking And Entering

45/46 Alfred Hollins Trespassing

46/46 Aaron Pate Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle





























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, April 23rd.