Officials: Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Caldwell County, Investigation Underway
LENOIR, N.C. — An individual was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Friday morning, according to officials.
The shooting happened early in the morning on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. According to reports, the incident involved a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect.
No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.
The State Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.
No further information has been released at this time.