Officials: Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Caldwell County, Investigation Underway

1/2

2/2



LENOIR, N.C. — An individual was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Friday morning, according to officials.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. According to reports, the incident involved a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect.

A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County early Friday, according to officials. The shooting happened early in the morning on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. The investigation is ongoing. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/iaIEhyygHE — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) April 24, 2020

No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.