Suspect Charged For East Charlotte Armed Robbery, CMPD Seeking Public Assistance Identifying Second Suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect in an armed robbery of a Dollar General in east Charlotte has been charged after a vehicle pursuit, according to CMPD. Police are still searching for the second suspect in the case.

On Thursday, April 23, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the store on East W.T. Harris Boulevard after reports of the robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that two armed suspects entered the business, physically assaulted an employee, and took property belonging to the business, police say.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black passenger vehicle. CMPD was able to locate the vehicle and officers were directed to its location where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop police say and a car chase began.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caused a single-vehicle collision on Kimmerly Glen Lane. According to CMPD, 19-year-old Ishmeel Chapman, one of the occupants of the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly arrested. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no one was injured.

Following an interview by detectives Chapman was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and flee to elude, CMPD says.

CMPD Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the second suspect in this case. The second suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red and black spiderman sweater and a black hat.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, or leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.