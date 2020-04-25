Gaston County Mugshots April 24th

1/18 Mugcov

2/18 Tracey Gillespie Possession Of Meth Breaking And Entering

3/18 Timothy Cooper Possession Of Meth

4/18 Timmy Taylor Habeas Corpus

5/18 Thomas Hendririx Resisting Officer

6/18 Stephanie Clinton Possession Of Meth

7/18 Phillip Mosier Breaking And Entering Possession Of Meth

8/18 Phillip Hildebrant Breaking And Entering

9/18 Michael McGugan Domestic Violence Resisting Officer

10/18 Malik Anderson Fugitive Probation Violation



11/18 Larry Tate Possession Of Cocaine

12/18 Kristen Cline Possession Of Heroin Shoplifting

13/18 James Current

14/18 Dina Carter Failure To Appear Assault

15/18 Deontae Massey Assault With A Deadly Weapon

16/18 Connie Oliver Financial Card Theft Larceny

17/18 Christopher Moat Driving While License Revoked Possession Of Marijuana

18/18 Brian Mustard Fugitive





































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, April 24th.