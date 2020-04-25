Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 24th April 25, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/37Mug COv Show Caption Hide Caption 2/37William Clark Assault Inflicting Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 3/37Vincent Dodsen Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/37Tommie Buie Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 5/37Timothy Bergmann Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/37Thomas Glover Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/37Raysean Stinson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/37Poe Pyae Assault On A Female Assault With Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/37Nikiya Meeks Patient Abuse And Neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 10/37MonJharii Watts Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 11/37Maurice Redmon Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 12/37Luis Reyes Assault Attempted Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 13/37Leonard Gordon Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 14/37Lakevis Maloye Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 15/37Kenquetta Watters Possession Of Stolen Firearm Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 16/37Justin Hotchkiss Show Caption Hide Caption 17/37Joshua Davis Felony Conspiracy Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 18/37James Thomas Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 19/37Jadontay Lee Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 20/37Ishmeel Chapman Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/37Henry Lewis Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 22/37Hassan Brooks Possession Of Stolen Firearm Fleeing Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 23/37Eric Hines Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 24/37Dewayne Scotland Larceny Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 25/37Deshawn Jones Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 26/37Daseah Caranda Fleeing Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 27/37Damian Hill Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 28/37Courtney Byrd Habitual Felon Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 29/37Collin Peterjohn Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 30/37Christopher Garnett Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 31/37Carl Tippett Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 32/37Benjamin Claiborne Second Degree Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 33/37Antonio Patterson Breaking And Entering Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 34/37Antonio Keller Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 35/37Antione Brown DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 36/37Alvester Miller Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/37Adam Kersey Possession With Intent Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, April 24th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin