Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 24th

1/37 Mug COv

2/37 William Clark Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

3/37 Vincent Dodsen Possession Of Firearm By Felon

4/37 Tommie Buie Possession Of Stolen Firearm

5/37 Timothy Bergmann Felony Larceny

6/37 Thomas Glover Parole Violation

7/37 Raysean Stinson Assault On A Female

8/37 Poe Pyae Assault On A Female Assault With Deadly Weapon

9/37 Nikiya Meeks Patient Abuse And Neglect

10/37 MonJharii Watts Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



11/37 Maurice Redmon Breaking And Entering

12/37 Luis Reyes Assault Attempted Common Law Robbery

13/37 Leonard Gordon Federal

14/37 Lakevis Maloye Habitual Larceny

15/37 Kenquetta Watters Possession Of Stolen Firearm Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

16/37 Justin Hotchkiss

17/37 Joshua Davis Felony Conspiracy Felony Larceny

18/37 James Thomas Larceny By Employee

19/37 Jadontay Lee Breaking And Entering

20/37 Ishmeel Chapman Probation Violation



21/37 Henry Lewis Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

22/37 Hassan Brooks Possession Of Stolen Firearm Fleeing Eluding Arrest

23/37 Eric Hines Assault On A Female

24/37 Dewayne Scotland Larceny Of Firearm By Felon

25/37 Deshawn Jones Assault On A Female

26/37 Daseah Caranda Fleeing Eluding Arrest

27/37 Damian Hill Breaking And Entering

28/37 Courtney Byrd Habitual Felon Breaking And Entering

29/37 Collin Peterjohn Assault On A Female

30/37 Christopher Garnett Trespassing



31/37 Carl Tippett Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Resisting Officer

32/37 Benjamin Claiborne Second Degree Trespassing

33/37 Antonio Patterson Breaking And Entering Felony Possession

34/37 Antonio Keller Common Law Robbery

35/37 Antione Brown DWI

36/37 Alvester Miller Protective Order Violation

37/37 Adam Kersey Possession With Intent Marijuana











































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, April 24th.