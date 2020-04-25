North Carolina Reports 8,623 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 289 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 8,623 positive cases of coronavirus in 95 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 105,265 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 289 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 456 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

North Carolina has 46 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes in the following counties: Bertie; Burke (2); Cabarrus; Chatham; Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Dare; Davidson; Durham (3); Franklin; Guilford (2); Harnett; Henderson (3); Iredell; Johnston; Lenoir; Mecklenburg (5); Northhampton; Moore; Orange Polk; (2); Rowan (3); Stokes; Union (2); Vance; Wake (2); Wayne; Wilson.

In residential care facilities, the state is reporting 18 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Cabarrus (2); Columbus; Guilford; Henderson; Hoke; Mecklenburg (5); Northhampton; Orange; Stanly; Union; Wayne (2).

State correctional facilities account for 13 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Anson; Bertie; Caswell; Durham; Granville; Greene; Halifax; Hertford; Johnston; Pasquotank; Pender; Wake; Wayne.

