CMPD Says 16-Year-Old Charged With North Charlotte Shooting That Left Victim In Critical Condition

The Latest(Updated 4/25/20):

The CMPD has charged a 16-year-old boy for his involvement in a north Charlotte shooting early Friday morning.

Detectives developed the 16-year-old as a suspect and obtained an order for his arrest. The juvenile voluntarily turned himself in, according to authorities. He is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Police say the victim is in critical condition at Atrium Health.

The case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Original Story:

HARLOTTE, N.C. — According to CMPD, a shooting investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Detectives responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 1 a.m. to the intersection of Catalina Avenue and West 30th Street.

When officers arrived they located the victim inside of a home, he was then transported to Atrium Health by MEDIC and is in critical condition, police say.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

Crime Scene Search has responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.