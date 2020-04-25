Officials Identify 28-Year-Old Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Caldwell County

1/2

The Latest(Updated 4/25/20):

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department has identified 28-year-old Timothy Sides Jr. as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Caldwell County officials say at 10 a.m., the deputy responded to reports of a suspicious person on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir and encountered Sides.

Authorities say Sides had a gun and a confrontation ensued which resulted in Sides’ death.

The deputy was not injured and has been placed paid administrative leave.

The State Bureau of Investigation has received the body camera footage and is investigating.

More information will be released as it develops. Check back for updates.

Original Story:

LENOIR, N.C. — An individual was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Friday morning, according to officials.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. According to reports, the incident involved a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect.

No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.