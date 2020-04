CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic says one person has been pronounced dead following a shooting on Audrey Street off Eastway Drive in Charlotte.

According to Medic, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

@CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation near the 3800 block of Audrey Street. One (1) person has been pronounced deceased. As further information develops, it will be released by the CMPD Public Affairs Office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 26, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.