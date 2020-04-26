Police: One Dead, Three Injured In Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting which left one person dead, and three injured, in Salisbury on Sunday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department the shooting happened at about 11:58 a.m. on E. Lafayette Street near Innes Street.

Police say the incident began as a fight and escalated to a shooting and two victims are currently at the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while one has been airlifted to Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are searching the area for more potential victims and potential suspects. The investigation is still in early stages and it is unknown at this time whether this shooting is related to a shooting in the same area on the afternoon of Friday, April 24th.

Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department.