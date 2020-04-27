Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 26th April 27, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/30Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30Adrian Newsome Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30Alexis Ogando Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30Alyx Kobiela Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30Andrew Jackson Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30Andrew Thomas Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30Byron Robinson Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30Christopher Hartley Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30Darryl Watson Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30Deidre Cooke Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30Gary Boyd Trepassing Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30Jasmin Wall Driving While License Revoked Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30Johnathan Eller Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30Makayla Moyler Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30Manuel Oppenheimer Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30Maria Jiminez Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30Michael Huntley Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30Natalie Gunnoe Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30Nona Teah Felony Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30Oscar Chapman Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30Richard Robinson Resisting Officer Urinating In Public Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30Ricky Jones Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30Samuel Thomas Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30Scott Gumaer Assault With Deadly Weapon On Govt Official Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30Shawn Wade Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30Steven Stitt Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30Taylor Harris Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30Tre Jackson Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30Tyrese Bailey Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30Whitney Harris Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, April 26th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin