Mecklenburg County Has 1,491 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 43 Deaths

Case Update: Mecklenburg County, NC– As of April 27th, there are 1,491 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 43 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, April 26, 2020, there were 1,468 cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH). The following data is based on that date.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Earlier today the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) provided updated guidance to all local health departments on releasing data related to outbreaks occurring in long-term care facilities (LTC). Based on this new guidance, MCPH will now provide the number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 and COVID-19 deaths connected with facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. These data do not necessarily reflect the number of individuals with COVID-19 currently residing or working at a facility or the location of deaths. Similar to reported cases of COVID-19, our counts may differ from state counts due to delays in reporting, timing of investigations and residency status of residents or staff.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of April 26, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 6 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 70 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 9 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a stable trend over the last 14-days with no significant increases or decreases. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

There are 10 long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Mecklenburg County (based on CDC definition of having 2 or more cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection).

Forty deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), however there have been 3 deaths were adults ages 50 to 59. All deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized. More than half were male. Half were non-Hispanic Whites. 15 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking, there has been a sustained increase in social distancing in Mecklenburg County since the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov. Individuals can also call the County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

For more information, please visit the County’s website, MeckNC.gov, the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

Original Story (4/13/20):

Mecklenburg County, N.C. – Starting today, grocery stores, box stores, home improvement outlets and other essential retailers in Mecklenburg County and across the state must limit the amount of people in their stores.

The additional order from Governor Roy Cooper goes into effect at 5 pm. The order also requires stores to mark six-foot distances for customers to stand at checkout counters and urges employers to provide sneeze shields and other protective gear to workers. The change comes as Mecklenburg County Public Health reported its latest numbers and data.

As of 4:30 p.m. today, 975 County residents have tested positive for the disease, with 15 deaths, three more than yesterday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and County Manager Dena R. Diorio will update the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on the efforts to manage the pandemic Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm during the Board’s Public Policy meeting.

As of April 12, 2020, 951 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

Highlights about the 951 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.

About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

Twelve deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.

Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19. Persisting disparities in rates of these chronic illnesses and adequate access to health resources among non-Hispanic Blacks are driving inequities in illness and death related to COVID-19 in our community and many communities nationwide.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

New data about Mecklenburg County’s situation has also been released.

Below are statistics as of Saturday, April 4, when there were 650 cases among County residents.

Highlights about the 650 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Eleven cases were youth under 20 years old.

Younger adults make up most cases for all racial/ethnic groups except non-Hispanic Blacks, for whom one-third of cases were older adults (≥ 60 years) and only a quarter were in the youngest age group (20 to 39 years). At this time, we do not believe the racial/ethnic differences observed in our data are related to the spread of COVID-19 or differences in the susceptibility of certain groups to being infected by COVID-19. These differences are more likely related to the current testing criteria, which is focused on symptomatic patients, and underlying racial/ethnic disparities in rates of chronic conditions that increase severity of illness with COVID-19.



About 1 in 5 reported cases overall were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. However, hospitalization rates among older adults (≥ 60 years) were significantly higher – 1 in 2 were hospitalized.



Seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.

Nearly 40 percent of reported cases have been released from isolation. Individuals released from isolation met the CDC criteria to no longer isolate: ≥72 hours passed since resolution of symptoms (e.g. fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) AND ≥7 days passed since symptoms first appeared.

There were reported cases of COVID-19 throughout our entire community. There were 62 reported cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the county. Crude rates vary considerably across zip codes within the county. We expect these rates to fluctuate as the situation continues to evolve.



More data on COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of April 4, 2020:

