Gaston County Mugshots April 27th

1/15 Mugcov

2/15 Ytonya Lloyd DWI

3/15 Steven Miller Sex Offender

4/15 Sharon Bruce Habeas Corpus

5/15 Robert Duncan Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

6/15 Phillip Reyes DWI

7/15 Nicholas Courtemanche Possession Of Heroin

8/15 Nelson Choto Assault On A Female

9/15 Joseph Hamilton Assault And Battery

10/15 James Felton Assault On A Female



11/15 Jacob Hilton Breaking And Entering Larceny Safe Cracking

12/15 Jacob Calvert Fleeing Eluding Arrest

13/15 Curtis Ulmer Fleeing Eluding Arrest

14/15 Christy Davis Free Text

15/15 Andrew Hochman Domestic Violence































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, April 27th.