Rowan County Has 351 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 22 Deaths

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Health Department officials say the county has 351 positive coronavirus cases and 22 deaths as of April 28th.

Officials say 2,262 tests have been submitted. 1,911 of the tests have had negative results.

Ninety-six patients have recovered, 15 are hospitalized, and 22 deceased, according to the health department.

On Sunday, April 26, it was confirmed that Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Rowan County received confirmation that two of their staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. These employees were sent home immediately. Tests for COVID-19 have also been administered to all residents and are waiting test results.

A public health communicable disease nurse and an environmental health specialist have already conducted a site visit and report that the facility is adhering to current guidelines and recommendations. Liberty Commons reports that they have notified all staff and residents, or their family members, of the positive tests.

The Public Health Command Center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and CDC to ensure appropriate measures are taken. Additional information or guidance will be provided as more details become available. The person followed instructions, self isolated, is no longer ill, and no longer in the area.

Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver reminds individuals who may have COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – to call your personal physician prior to seeking treatment.