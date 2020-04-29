Gaston County Mugshots April 28th

1/19 AA Gaston County Mugshots Cover 4.28.20

2/19 Antonio Sanders Assault On A Female

3/19 Dallas Painter Trespassing Resisting An Officer

4/19 Dyanna Twitty Assault With A Deadly Weapon Injury To Personal Property

5/19 Ignacio Martinez Indecent Liberties With A Child

6/19 James Lipscomb Assault On A Female

7/19 James Singleton Failure To Appear

8/19 Jerisha Sharpe Driving While Intoxicated Driving With Licensed Revoked Reckless Driving

9/19 Joseph Kendrick Possession Of Cocaine

10/19 Justin Benn Eluding Arrest Exceeding A Safe Speed Reckless Driving Improper Passing Failure To Heed Siren



11/19 Justin Featherstone Possession Possession With Intent

12/19 Kaylea Gries Possession With Intent

13/19 Loui Cruz Failure To Appear

14/19 Makeiah Williams Breaking And Entering Injury To Real Property

15/19 Randall Crisp Probation Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order Assault On A Female

16/19 Terrie Weathers Domestic Violence Protection Order

17/19 Thomas Watkins Trespassing Larceny

18/19 Torrie Layel Larceny

19/19 Zachary Baker Possession With Intent







































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, April 28th.