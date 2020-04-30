Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 29th April 30, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/54Meck County 4 29 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/54Corey Rainey AWDWIKISI Injury To Personal Property Interfere Elect Monitor DEV (Misdemeanor) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/54Napoleon Pittman Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 4/54Steeven Pierre Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 5/54Patricia Pierce Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/54Justin Patterson 12 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/54Brenton Obrien DWLR Not Impaired REV Reckless Driving To Endanger Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 8/54Kilan Nicks Assault By Pointing A Gun PWIMSD SCH II CS PWISD Marijuana Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 9/54Reginald Nance Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/54Janie McCune Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/54Fred McCain Assault By Pointing A Gun Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 12/54Elijah McBride Possession Of Firearm By Felon PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 13/54Jonathan King 4 Counts Of Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 14/54Elisah Josselyn Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 15/54Tevin Jackson Non Arrest Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 16/54Ronald Houston 2 Counts Of Financial Card Forgery Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor) Financial Card Theft Identity Theft Obtain Property False Pretense Possess 5 Plus Counterfeit Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 17/54Princess Houghton Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/54William Hankerson Communicating Threats Habitual Misdemeanor Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/54Christopher Freuchtel Carelessness With Fire Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 20/54Ulises Escalante Assault On A Female Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Cyberstalking Show Caption Hide Caption 21/54Curtis Elliott Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 22/54Johnathan Eller Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 23/54Christopher Eller Cyberstalking Misdemeanor Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 24/54Beth Earls Indecent Exposure Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 25/54Justin Dunn Assault On A Female Larceny By Employee Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 26/54Justin Dunbar Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/54Chelsia Difiore DV Protectve Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 28/54Sharneice Davis Assault By Pointing A Gun Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 29/54Gsan Cil Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 30/54Demario Chambers Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 31/54Joseph Carson Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/54Diamond Carpenter Valentine Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Simple Possess SCH IV CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 33/54Tevin Brewer Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 34/54Darryl Boyd Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 35/54Cornelius Bolden Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 36/54Michael Blankenship Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 37/54Lisa Blankenship Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/54Destiny Benjamin Misdemeanor Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/54Michael Behrle Assault And Battery Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 40/54TRACEY~2 Show Caption Hide Caption 41/54Mary Armitage DWLR Not Impaired Rev Fictional Or Alt Title Or Registration Card Or Tag Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 42/54Xavier Antonucci Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 43/54Michael Anderson AWDW Serious Injury 2 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 44/54Dorothy Ali Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break And Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 45/54Trevon Williams Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 46/54Majesty Williams Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 47/54Akeem Washington Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWIMSD MDA Or MDMA PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 48/54Trevor Wallace Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 49/54Madison Steorts Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 50/54Malik Shropshire Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 51/54Jeremy Rodden Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 52/54Lavonte Rivers 25 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle 2 Counts Of Felony Larceny Injury To Personal Property Larceny Of A Firearm 16 Counts Od Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 53/54Elfry Rios 2 Counts Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 54/54Kiondre Reed Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny Misdemeanor Conspiracy Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, April 29th. 