Gaston County Mugshots April 30th

1/24 Mugcov

2/24 Tyler Johnston DWI Driving While License Revoked

3/24 Rogue Trejo Breaking And Entering

4/24 Rahtreze Nash Breaking And Entering

5/24 Nicholas Kitchen Registration Card Violation

6/24 Matthew Berry BEgging For Money

7/24 Larry Anderson Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

8/24 Kiana Neely Assault

9/24 Karen Bridges Larceny

10/24 Jorge Trejo Probation Violation



11/24 Jermond Benton DWI

12/24 James Holcombe Probation Violation

13/24 James Crowthers Larceny

14/24 Ellenthia Henderson Disorderly Conduct

15/24 Darius Stinson Habeas Corpus

16/24 Christopher Rogers

17/24 Calvin Rivera Indecent Liberties With Child

18/24 Brandon Huffman Assault On A Feamle

19/24 Anthony Wentz Domestic Violence

20/24 Anthony Little Larceny



21/24 Anthony Jones Failure To Appear

22/24 Anjellycca Gunnings DWI Driving While Licnese Revoked

23/24 Angelas Battles Trespassing

24/24 Adam Cloninger Failure To Comply

















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, April 30th.