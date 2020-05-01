Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 30th May 1, 2020 , 1/51Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/51White Lewis Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 3/51Tracy Dracy Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/51Tonya Hamilton Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 5/51TImothy McKinney Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 6/51Tianna Lee Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/51Terrence McBride Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 8/51Terrell Jackson Assault With A Deadly Weapon Conspiracy Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 9/51Stephanie Veliz Identity Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 10/51Shaura Workman Aiding And Abetting Impaired Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 11/51Sean Rawlinson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 12/51Sbony Chambers Second Degree Trepassing Show Caption Hide Caption 13/51Saquan Bullock Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 14/51Samuel Bednarski Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 15/51Ryan Rudisuhli Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/51Rocco Rampolla Failure To Return Hired Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 17/51Robert Wallace Communicating Threas Show Caption Hide Caption 18/51Rami Neal Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/51Niquan Bullock Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 20/51Nehemiah Young Larceny Fleeing Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 21/51Litsy Palma Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 22/51Lamont McDonald Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 23/51Kiondre Reed Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 24/51Kevin Newman Assault On A Feamle Show Caption Hide Caption 25/51Keiwhon Kornegay Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 26/51Jose Madrid Assault On A Feamle Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 27/51John Moody Financial Card Theft Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 28/51John Brockington Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 29/51Joe Leake Indecent Liberties With Child Show Caption Hide Caption 30/51Jerimaya Chester Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 31/51Jeffrey Pratt Felony Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 32/51Jaquan Kinder Intoxicated And DIsruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 33/51Jakariyen Davis Assault On A Feamle Show Caption Hide Caption 34/51Jajuan Roberts Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 35/51Jackson Matthais No Operators Licesns Show Caption Hide Caption 36/51George Hacker Neglecting Disabled Show Caption Hide Caption 37/51Dontavious Johnson ASsault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 38/51Donnell Overton Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 39/51Dewey Keziah Attempted Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 40/51Devonte Johnson Injury To Personal Propery Show Caption Hide Caption 41/51Deminique Watters Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 42/51Davione Mackey Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 43/51David Williams Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 44/51Cedric Brown Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Non Support Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 45/51Brandon Morgan Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 46/51Arrington White Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 47/51Angela Johnson Attempted Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 48/51Andre McCullough Assault On A Feamle Show Caption Hide Caption 49/51Alphonso Davis Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 50/51Alfred Hollins Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 51/51Adrean McLean Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, April 30th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin