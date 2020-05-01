North Carolina Reports 10,923 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 399 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 10,923 positive cases of coronavirus in 98 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 133,832 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 399 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 547 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

According to data from the sate, 41% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 87% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 52 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes in the following counties: Alamance; Bertie; Burke (2); Cabarrus; Chatham; Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Dare; Davidson; Durham (4); Franklin; Guilford (2); Harnett (2); Henderson (3); Iredell; Johnston; Lenoir; Mecklenburg (6); Northhampton; Moore; Orange (2); Polk (2); Randolph; Rowan (4); Stokes; Union (2); Vance; Wake (2); Wayne; Wilson.

In residential care facilities, the state is reporting 21 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Cabarrus (2); Columbus; Guilford; Henderson; Hoke; Lenoir; Mecklenburg (6); Northhampton; Orange; Rutherford; Stanly; Union; Wayne (2); Wilson.

State correctional facilities account for 14 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Anson; Bertie; Caswell; Durham; Gaston; Granville; Greene; Halifax; Hertford; Johnston; Pasquotank; Pender; Wake; Wayne.

