Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 2nd

1/38 Mugcov

2/38 Alexander Moore Trafficking Heroin

3/38 Andrew Dixon Assault By Pointing A Gun

4/38 Aniyah Barbour Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

5/38 Anthony Kearse Assault With A Deadly Weapon

6/38 Ashton Johnson Fleeing Eluding Arrest

7/38 Brandon Lockhart Asasult By Strangulation Habitual Assault

8/38 Bryant Keziah Breaking And Entering

9/38 Carrie Saxon Intoxicated And Disruptive

10/38 Carson Jones Possession Of Srug Paraphernalia



11/38 Charles Paskell Intoxicated And Diaruptive

12/38 Chrstian Hill ASsault Inflicting Serious Serious Injury

13/38 Connie Keziah Breaking And Entering

14/38 David Jackson Larceny

15/38 Deja Chisolm Simple Assault

16/38 Demario Tucker Communicating Threats

17/38 James Thompson Breaking And Entering

18/38 Jason Baker Breaking And Entering

19/38 Jose Renteria DWI

20/38 Joseph Mazigi Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Trafficking Heroin



21/38 Kacie Nelson Larceny From Person

22/38 Kevin Garciaa Breaking And Entering

23/38 Kevin Richardson Communicating Threats

24/38 Makale McDonald Felony Possesion Of Marijuana

25/38 Martez Johnson Assault On A Female

26/38 Michelle Holley Assault By Pointing A Gun

27/38 Muhammad Newkirk Larceny Carrying Concealed Gun

28/38 Paul Gordon Driving WHile License REvoked

29/38 Phillip Miles Assault On A Female

30/38 Rahassan Stokes Assault On A Female



31/38 Roderick Davis DWi

32/38 Samdino Davis Assault By Strangulation

33/38 Sarah Knight Simple Assault

34/38 Thomas Oxenford No Registration

35/38 Tyquis Jenkins Fugitive

36/38 Vitaliy Chechun Carrying Concealed Weapon

37/38 William Perry Habitual Larry

38/38 Zsaquawn Evans Forgery













































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, May 2nd.