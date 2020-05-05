North Carolina Reports 12,256 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 452 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 12,256 positive cases of coronavirus in 99 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 151,800 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 452 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 534 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

According to data from the state, 41% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 86% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 60 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes in the following counties: Alamance; Anson; Bertie; Burke (2); Cabarrus; Chatham; Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Dare; Davidson; Duplin; Durham (4); Franklin; Guilford (2); Harnett (2); Henderson (3); Iredell; Johnston; Lenoir; Mecklenburg (6); Moore; Northampton; Onslow; Orange (3); Pasquotank; Pitt; Polk (2); Randolph; Rowan (4); Union (2); Vance (2); Wake (4); Wayne; Wilson.

In residential care facilities, the state is reporting 23 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Cabarrus (2); Columbus(2); Henderson; Hoke; Lenoir; (2); Mecklenburg (6); Northhampton; Orange; Rutherford; Stanly; Union; Wayne (2); Wilson.

State correctional facilities account for 15 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Anson; Bertie; Cabarrus; Caswell; Durham; Gaston; Granville; Greene; Halifax; Hertford; Johnston; Pasquotank; Pender; Wake; Wayne.

For more information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.