Gaston County Mugshots May 5th

1/23 Gaston Mug Cover 5 5 20

2/23 Larry Anderson Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Larceny

3/23 Justin Allen Probation Violation True Bill Of Indictment

4/23 Shavonne Thompson Resist Public Officer

5/23 Krystal Sauls Possess Heroin

6/23 Svannah Russell Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

7/23 Elizabeth Rushing Habeas Corpus

8/23 Kristopher Nixon Assault With A Deadly Weapon Common Law Robbery Kidnapping Trespassing

9/23 Migual Maldonado Indecent Exposure

10/23 Timothy Leeper Probation Violation Nonsupport Of Child



11/23 Ignacio La Torre Driving While Impaired Speeding

12/23 Tristan Kirkpatrick Assault Female

13/23 Patrick Kendrick Failure To Comply

14/23 Natalie Jones Possess Controlled Substance Drug Paraphernalia

15/23 Quinshaunta Golden Habeas Corpus

16/23 Herbert Gilmore Possess With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Cocaine

17/23 Devin Emerson Assault Female

18/23 Joshua Edwards Larceny Possess Stolen Property

19/23 Major Cornwell Probation Violation

20/23 Rodney Calhoun Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/23 Raphael Branch Assault Female

22/23 Starnes Black Assault Female Communicate Threat

23/23 Galen Black Possess Methamphetamine Possess 5 Or More Counterfeit Instruments















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 5th.