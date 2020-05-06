Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 5th May 6, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/57Meck County 5 5 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/57Bobby Worley Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 3/57Antrell Walker Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 4/57Eugene Turner Cyberstalking 3 Counts Of DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 5/57Rayfield Taylor Misdemeanor Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 6/57Alexandria Tarrant Communicating Threats Misdemeanor Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 7/57Nykia Tait Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/57Carl Southerland First Degree Murder Possession Of Firearm By Felon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/57OMARSM~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/57Naporsha Scott Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/57Brittany Sawyer Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/57Dylan Sanders Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 13/57Robert Ruckers Shivers Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) 2 Counts Of Child Abuse Serious Physical Injury Larceny After Break Or Enter Misdemeanor Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 14/57Donta Robinson Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/57Soloman Reed Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 16/57JAWUAN~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/57Jose Perez Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 18/57Michael Nichols Felony Possession Of Cocaine Flee Or Elude Arrest With Moving Vehicle (Felony) Possession Of Firearm By Felon Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 19/57Donterrius Nance Assault Inflict Serious Injury (Misdemeanor) Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 20/57Aleesha Morgan 2 Counts Of Felony Possession SCH I CS Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 21/57Nehemiah Mills Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Felony Conspiracy Larceny After Break And Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 22/57Nehemiah Mills 5 Counts Of Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon 3 Counts Of Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) 5 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 23/57Danny McKinney Common Law Robbery 2 Counts Of Larceny Merchant Emergency Door Show Caption Hide Caption 24/57Amari McCowan Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 25/57Clifford Martin DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 26/57Nazir Lucky Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/57Carolyn Lilly Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 28/57Juan Lewis Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 29/57Aleksandra Kluter Assault Government Official Or Employee Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 30/57Linda Hunt Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 31/57Jimothy Hayes Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 32/57Sean Harris DWI Hit Or Run Fail Stop Property Damage Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage Show Caption Hide Caption 33/57Alexis Harris Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break And Enter Misdemeanor Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 34/57DAVION~2 Show Caption Hide Caption 35/57Eric Hamilton Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 36/57Al’Asia Gregory DWLR Not Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 37/57Lisa Green AWDWIKISI Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/57Sheneka Franklin Felony Possession SCH II CS Show Caption Hide Caption 39/57Ryan Farrar Communicating Threats Resisting Public Officer Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 40/57Robert Espinoza Uttering Forged Instrument Misdemeanor IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 41/57Tamara Ervin 2 Counts Of Felony Conspiracy 3 Counts Of Financial Card Theft Financial Card Fraud (Felony) 4 Counts Of Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 42/57Sarah Elsenheimer Assault Government Official Or Employee DWI Misuse Of 911 System Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 43/57Destiny Duncan Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 44/57Andrew Dixon DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 45/57Odell Davis Felony Larceny Misdemeanor IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 46/57Luron Davis Assault On A Female Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 47/57Jacorey Davis Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 48/57Megan Curtis Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 49/57Nicolas Curlee Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Felony Conspiracy Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 50/57NI2898~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 51/57Jerome Cunningham Larceny From The Person Show Caption Hide Caption 52/57Gary Cross 2 Counts To Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 53/57Octaviano Coyotl Assault On A Female Second Degree Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 54/57Azonte Cooper 4 Counts Of Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon 3 Counts Of Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) 4 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 55/57Shekinah Cole Felony Probation Violation Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Receive Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Simple Possess SCH IV CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 56/57Crista Carraher Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 57/57Darren Brown Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, May 5th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin