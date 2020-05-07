South Carolina Reports 7,142 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 316 Deaths

Update May 7th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 214 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,142 and those who have died to 316.

Seven of the 11 deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (1), Kershaw (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (1), Richland (1) and Williamsburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (9), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (2), Greenville (36), Horry (4), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (9), Lexington (18), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (6), Union (1), Williamsburg (19), York (3)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

At-risk Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

To ensure all South Carolinians receive the most current information about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19, DHEC continues to provide important updates and resources through TV and radio public service announcements; community telebriefings; local partnerships with faith-based groups; billboards and advertisements; social media; and coordination with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, Department of Aging, Office of Rural Health, and others. We continue to focus outreach efforts to those who are at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 3,345 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,674 are in use, which is a 66.61% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,674 inpatient beds currently used, 484 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,985 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,551 were positive and 16,434 were negative. A total of 73,442* total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*Due to a calculating error in negative tests reported, the total number of tests has decreased from yesterday.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

Update May 6th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,936 and those who have died to 305.

All of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale (1), Charleston (1), Florence (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (11), Darlington (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (4), Florence (5), Georgetown (2), Greenville (5), Greenwood (4), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (8), Orangeburg (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (2)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

At-risk Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

To ensure all South Carolinians receive the most current information about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19, DHEC continues to provide important updates and resources through TV and radio public service announcements; community telebriefings; local partnerships with faith-based groups; billboards and advertisements; social media; and coordination with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, Department of Aging, Office of Rural Health, and others. We continue to focus outreach efforts to those who are at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus.

Community Partnerships

DHEC is partnering with the S.C. Department of Transportation and City of Columbia to better protect those who drive the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) buses, and the riders who rely on them for transportation. DHEC and SCDOT have provided The COMET with safety kits for drivers, 100 gallons of hand sanitizer, and signs for each bus that outline safety precautions riders should adhere to while on the bus. This is part of a pilot project aimed at increasing education around driver and passenger health and safety.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 10,062 inpatient hospital beds 3,461 are available and 6,601 are in use, which is a 65.60% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,601 inpatient beds currently used, 485 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 5, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,135 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,468 were positive and 15,667 were negative. A total of 77,482 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Update May 5th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 93 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,841 and those who have died to 296.

Twelve of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (1), Richland (5), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Allendale (3), Anderson (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (5), Fairfield (3), Florence (6), Greenville (3), Greenwood (2), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (2), Richland (12), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (2)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Expanding Testing to Rural Communities

Today, 464 residents were tested for COVID-19 at a free mobile clinic in Darlington County, through a partnership between DHEC and Care South Carolina. The screening and specimen collection is part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state. Find photos of the free mobile clinic on DHEC’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. DHEC today released new graphs showing trends in ​the percent of cases of COVID-19 ​relative to the number of tests performed during the last 28 and 14 days, respectively. The calculation is a result of the number of positive tests reported in a day (for yesterday, 93) divided by the total number of tests performed on that same day by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories (for yesterday, 1,001), then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive (9.3% yesterday).

When the percent positive is high, it means the targeted testing of symptomatic individuals is occurring. If large volumes of tests are being performed and the percent positive is low, it indicates widespread testing is occurring throughout the state.

Updated Demographic Data

Today’s web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and identify any disparities that need further investigation or focus.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 3,241 hospital beds are available and 6,415 are in use, which is a 64.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,415 beds currently used, 447 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Today’s higher percentage of statewide hospital bed utilization is due to the inclusion of data reporting from 11 non-acute care facilities who are treating COVID-19 patients. Previously, only 67 acute hospitals reported this information.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 5, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 17,651 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,350 were positive and 15,301 were negative. A total of 68,766 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

May 4th: COLUMBIA, S.C. —The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,757 and those who have died to 283.

Six of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Marlboro (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Allendale (2), Bamberg (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (8), Chesterfield (1), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (1), Greenville (30), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (1), York (1)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Expanding Testing to Rural Communities

DHEC is partnering with Care South Carolina to host a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic in Darlington County from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. tomorrow, May 5, at St. David’s Academy, 116 St. David’s Street, in Society Hill. The screening and specimen collection is free for residents and is part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state. For more information about the event, click here.

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, there will be more laboratory-confirmed cases. DHEC today released new graphs showing trends in reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last 28- and 14-days, respectively. The percent of total tests assists the agency in comparing the number of tests conducted and increases in overall testing. The calculation is a result of the number of positive tests reported in a day (for May 3, 135) divided by the total number of tests performed on that same day by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories (for May 3, 3,090), then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive (4.4% for May 3).

When the percent positive is high, it means more tests are being used to confirm severely symptomatic cases rather than to test a wide range of the population. If large volumes of tests are being performed and the percent positive is low, it indicates widespread testing is occurring.

DHEC Releases Updated Summary and Projections

DHEC today provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 23. On March 6, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.

For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit our website at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

May 3rd: COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 8 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,626 and those who have died to 275.

The eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chester (2), Clarendon (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (5), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (26), Florence (7), Georgetown (1), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (6), Richland (18), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (2), York (2)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Partnering with Utilities

DHEC is working with utilities across the state to include an insert in their bills that features prevention messaging for those 65 and older or who have conditions like diabetes, heart disease or lung disease. The inserts will also be provided in Spanish.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,016 hospital beds are available and 6,389 are utilized, which is a 56% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,389 beds currently used, 310 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 3, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 16,860 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,280 were positive and 14,580 were negative. A total of 64,188 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

May 2nd: COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,489 and those who have died to 267.

Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (3) counties. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (4), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (4), Darlington (5), Dillon (13), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (5), Florence (4), Georgetown (1), Greenville (20), Greenwood (4), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marion (1), Marlboro (3), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (33), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (18), Williamsburg (12), York (5)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Announces Influencer Campaign to Increase Awareness of Actions South Carolinians Can Take To Help Fight the Spread of COVID-19

DHEC launched a public service announcement campaign that enlists the assistance of local and state influencers to encourage residents to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The campaign also seeks to bring increased awareness among groups such as older residents and African Americans, who are at higher risk of severe illness due the disease.

Current PSA videos feature Representative James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC State Epidemiologist. For more information, click here.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 6,573 hospital beds are available and 4,824 are utilized, which is a 57.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,573 beds currently used, 370 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 2, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 16,320 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,191 were positive and 14,129 were negative. A total of 61,616 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

April 30th: COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths were reported to DHEC.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,258 and those who have died to 256.

Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville (1), Clarendon (3), Florence (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties. One occurred in a middle-aged individual from Spartanburg (1) county.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Charleston (6), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (21), Greenville (11), Hampton (3), Horry (8), Jasper (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (9), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (16), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (9), York (5)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

As part of our going efforts to ensure all South Carolinians receive the most current information about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19, DHEC is working with the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation to spread COVID1-19 messaging. This week, a list of DHEC’s COVID-19 information and resources was emailed to more than 400,000 licensees around the state.

Updated Recovery Rate

Based on the available symptom onset data we have for 4,873 of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of April 30, 78 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 22 percent remain ill. This estimate is updated on our website every Tuesday and Friday.

Updated Demographic Data

Today’s web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and identify any disparities that need further investigation or focus.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 4,653 hospital beds are available and 6,743 are in use, which is a 59.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,743 beds currently used, 300 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 30, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 15,690 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,064 were positive and 13,626 were negative. A total of 59,379 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Courtesy of S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians.

This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.