Local Nonprofit Gifts Two Wheelchair Vans To Families With Special Needs Children

FORT MILL, S.C. (News Release) – Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, great things are still happening. Because of generous donors, a new partner in Hendrick Automotive, and a couple of miracles. This week two local families will receive much needed wheelchair compatible vans to safely transport their little girls.

Seven-year-old Lailah Gibbs was born with Rett Syndrome, a rare gene mutation. Lailah can’t use her hands purposefully (but claps repeatedly). She cannot speak or walk, has a feeding tube and takes several medications to reduce seizures. In order to transport her to medical and therapy appointments, her heavy wheelchair must be broken down and re-assembled at the destination.

Thirteen-year-old Trinity Barnett was born 10 weeks premature. Her brain was underdeveloped, resulting in Quadriplegic Spastic Cerebral Palsy. Trinity is unable to control the use of her right arm, legs, and body movements. Doctors have recommended an electric wheelchair that she can operate independently with her left hand. Unfortunately, those chairs weigh over 300 pounds and cannot be transported in anything but a wheelchair van with a ramp.

One of the vans was originally purchased by All Things Possible for another family and gifted to them in July 2019 for their little girl, Andrea Blackwell. Unfortunately, Andrea’s health issues worsened and she passed away earlier this year. The Blackwell family wanted another special needs child to have the van, so they donated it back to All Things Possible to give to another family in need.

The second wheelchair van is a purchase from Hendrick Honda in Charlotte. It came in as a trade (which is extremely rare as Hendrick doesn’t sell wheelchair conversion vans). Rather than sell it to a wholesaler, they are wholesaling this wheelchair van to All Things Possible Medical Fundraising. All of the funds have not yet been raised to pay for this van, but All Things Possible believes in miracles and knows that the additional $18,500 needed will be raised – this week.

To make a donation, please go to www.allthingspossible.org. 100% of donations go toward the mobility equipment.

Keep in mind that part of the COVID-19 CARES Act states that donations to a nonprofit of up to $300 per person is tax deductible this year regardless of whether you itemize or not. With Mother’s Day approaching, donations may also be made in the name of your mother. Flowers are great, but charity has a lasting impact.