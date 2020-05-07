Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 6th May 7, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/63Meck County 5 6 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/63Lavonte Young DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/63David Woodard Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/63Druanthony Williamson No Operators License Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 5/63Tidarian Williams Resisting Public Officer Simple Possess SCH II CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/63Paul Washington Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/63William Walker Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possession Of Firearm By Felon PWISD Marijuana Simple Possess SCH II CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 8/63Aziza Vaughn Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/63Joshua Varnadore Habitual Breaking Or Entering Misdemeanor Larceny Markee Vandiver Assault On A Female Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) False Imprisonment Arthur Thornton Assault On A Female Felony Possession SCH II CS Cassius Sutton Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage Ryan Stevenson Felony Possession Of Cocaine Resisting Public Officer Lorenzo Steele Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Antonio Staten Felony Conspiracy Samuel Smith Loiter For Drug Activity Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Monya Sherrill Assault Physical Injury Emergency Person Deon Selby Second Degree Trespass Peter Sanford Assault On A Female Nicholas Richer Non Arrest Federal Kiondre Reed Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Felony Larceny Bobby Petty Injury To Personal Property Brionce Parks 2 Counts Of Resisting Public Officer Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Misdemeanor Larceny Simple Possess SCH IV CS (Misdemeanor) Fredy Molina Reira Attempted First Degree Murder AWDWIKISI William McVay Non Arrest Bond Term Uriel Martinez Indecent Liberties With Child State Sex Offense With Child By Adult Daveon Leach Forgery Of Instrument Daniyal Khusro Disclose Private Images Carlesa Jordan Injury To Personal Property Simple Assault Israel Hunt Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Matthew Hudson DWI Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard Speeding Daquan Hill DWI Dontae Harrison Financial Card Fraud (Felony) Chase Griffin Felony Possession SCH II CS Resisting Public Officer Zaheim Green Misdemeanor Larceny Gerson Gonzalez Assault On A Female Darryl Garrison 7 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Common Law Robbery 3 Counts Of Conspire Commit Felony Larceny 2 Counts Of Felony Larceny 5 Counts Of Larceny After Break Or Enter Christopher Garnett Second Degree Trespass Raul Garcia DWI Lynda Gaede Deliver Cocaine Felony Probation Violation Quandarius Funderburk Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession Of Firearm By Felon Tyrone Flowers Shoplifting Concealment Goods Dana Elliott Felony Larceny Charmion Dixon Assault With A Deadly Weapon Injury To Personal Property John Dinkins Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Hector Dejesus Zeferino Assault By Pointing A Gun Assault On A Female Possession Of Firearm By Felon Devalle Dawkins Littering Not Greater Than 15 LBS Titus Davis Deliver Methamphetamine Misdemeanor Child Abuse PWIMSD Methamphetamine Sell Methamphetamine 6 Counts Of Traffick In Methamphetamine Demarcis Davis Assault On A Female Attempted First Degree Murder Felony Conspiracy Injury To Personal Property Possession Of Firearm By Felon Malcam Costner Felony Possession Of Cocaine Shaquon Clary Misdemeanor Larceny Robert Chisholm Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Robert Chisholm Attempt To Break Or Enter Building (Misdemeanor) Emmanuel Burns First Degree Burglary Larceny After Break Or Enter Jeremy Brown Assault On A Female Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Communicating Threats False Imprisonment Injury To Personal Property Salome Berhanu Attempt Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle Julie Bean Misdemeanor Larceny Rosalyn Barrett Non Arrest Parole Violation Antonio Barnette Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Natalie Banner 3 Counts Of Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny Felony Conspiracy 4 Counts Of Felony Larceny Coryelle Amos Reckless Driving To Endanger Resisting Public Officer Speeding Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, May 6th. 