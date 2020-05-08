Friday Showers; Freezing Temps Overnight for Some

Clouds will fill back in today ahead of a strong system that will be channeling in much colder air for our weekend. High temps will reach the mid-60s early this afternoon with showers picking up by mid to late afternoon. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing for the mountains. A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight until 10 am Saturday. Temps will run well below average on Saturday with highs reaching the 40s for the mountains and low 60s for the piedmont. Frost possible Sunday morning as temps will once again fall into the 30s areawide. Mother’s day will be beautiful with highs reaching the low 70s. Sunny and dry for the majority of next week. However, below-average temps will remain in the forecast until Thursday.

Today: PM Showers. High: 66 Wind: SW 10-15; G30

Tonight: Breezy. Low: 42 Wind: SW 10-15; G20

Sat: Cooler. High: 62 Wind: NW 5-8 mph

Sun: AM Frost. High: 70 Wind: Light