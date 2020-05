Gaston County Mugshots May 7th

1/33 Mugcov

2/33 Joshua Watterson Public Disturbance Trespassing

3/33 Steven Watson Possession Of Stolen Property

4/33 Charlene Watson Possession Of Stolen Property Larceny

5/33 Isaiah Walker Failure To Appear

6/33 James Rush Possession

7/33 Derek Robbins Assault By Strangulation

8/33 Daniel Pope Breaking And Entering

9/33 Jacqueline Mosley Assault

10/33 Treena Martin Possession Of Meth



11/33 Donovan Kelly Larceny Assault With Deadly Weapon

12/33 Anotnio Jordan Probation Violation

13/33 Trinity Jones DWI

14/33 Demetria Hunter Larceny

15/33 Antwan Hoey Non Support Of Child

16/33 Antwan Hoey Failure To Comply Non Support Of Child

17/33 George Hager Domestic Violence

18/33 Ibitjah Gray Larceny Reckless Driving

19/33 Steven Faulkenbury Possession Of Meth

20/33 Joseph Dibruno Habeas Corpus



21/33 Melinda Deon Possession Of Meth

22/33 Jadakis Davidson Larceny

23/33 Nathaniel Daniels Probation Violation

24/33 Adam Cochran Possession Of Heroin

25/33 Antonio Burris Larceny

26/33 Matthew Brooks Failure To Appear

27/33 Johnny Bradley Probation Violation

28/33 Kelvin Boyd Failure To Comply

29/33 Brent Blankenship Assault On A Child Under 12

30/33 Pansy Billings Possession



31/33 Dennis Barnette Injury To Personal Propety

32/33 Frexja Baker Larceny

33/33 Darral Anderson Habeas Corpus



































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, May 7th.