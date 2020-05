Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 7th

1/47 Mugcov

2/47 Ryan Yoder Felony Larceny

3/47 Katherine Westmoreland Vapor Prod Inmate

4/47 Kody Wells Felony Larceny

5/47 Travanti Weldon Fugitive

6/47 Russell Watson Possession Of Stolen Goods Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

7/47 Robert Vaughn Breaking And Entering

8/47 Bianca Thorpe Possession With Intent Cocaine

9/47 Chantescia Tate Trafficking Marijuana

10/47 Deondre Sturdivant Possession Of Stolen Firearm



11/47 Iasia Strickland Protective Order Violation

12/47 Kory Stinson Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon

13/47 Tammy Smith Felony Larceny

14/47 Jaquann Smith Possession Of Marijuana

15/47 James Smith Feon Y Possession Of Cocaine

16/47 Patrick Simpson Possession Of Firearm By FElon

17/47 Kevin Simpson Larceny

18/47 Kwasi Russell DWI Habitual Impaired Driving

19/47 Angel Rivera Assault By Pointing Gun Commmunicating Threats

20/47 Aubre Randolph Contributing To Juvenile



21/47 Stephen Raley Felony Posession Of Cocaine

22/47 Rick Penn Driving While License Revoked

23/47 Justin Patterson Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

24/47 Jabari Oliphant Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Stolen Firearm

25/47 Matthew Okeefe Breaking And Entering

26/47 George Newton Fleeing Eluding Arrest

27/47 Delores Nelson Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

28/47 Jose Muniz Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

29/47 Paul Mitchell Larceny

30/47 Tianna Mckoy Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



31/47 Clifton Lockwood Breaking And Entering Larceny

32/47 Jaquavias Holley Assault With Deadly Weapon

33/47 Michael HInes Assault On A Female Assault

34/47 Jessica Hawkins Aiding And Abetting

35/47 Jennifer Hando Assault With A Deadly Weapon

36/47 Enoch Grimsley Felony Larceny Possession Of Firearm By Felon

37/47 Darius Gilliard Parole VIolation

38/47 Dominique Gilliam Failure To Report Accident

39/47 Lowlye Flores Breaking And Entering

40/47 Kevines Dunlap DWI



41/47 Jelisa Crowder Communicating Threats

42/47 Ashley Clark Contributing To Juvenile

43/47 Christopher Byrd Injury To Real Property

44/47 Joseph Brooks Assault With A Deadly Weapon

45/47 Thaddaeus Baytops Assault By Pointing A Gun Breaking And Entering

46/47 Jason Baker Felony Larceny

47/47 Norman Artis Assault BY Pointing A Gun































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, May 7th.