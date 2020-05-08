Officials: Victim In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Neck At Huntersville 7-Eleven
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in the neck at a 7-Eleven following an argument inside the store, according to officials.
Officers responded to the store on Sam Furr Road, in the Northcross Shopping Center area, around 11:50 a.m. Friday in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, the suspect had already fled the scene.
According to officials, the suspect was confirmed to be in custody around 1:30 p.m. the same day.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.