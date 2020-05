Gaston County Mugshots May 8th

1/21 Mugcov

2/21 William Wolfe DWi

3/21 David Tollison Driving While License Revoked

4/21 Jayden Sistrunk Possession Of Marijuana

5/21 Robin Rhyne Failure To Appear

6/21 Cody Philbeck Breaking And Entering Larceny

7/21 Brantley McDonald Fraud Computer Access Fraud

8/21 Cory Mashburn Assault On A Female Assault On A Child Under 12

9/21 McArthur Littlejohn DWI

10/21 Alan Little Failure To Appear



11/21 Clifford Jenkins Driving While License Revoked

12/21 Akeria Holland Obtaining Property On False Pretense

13/21 Kristin Hicks Possession Of Heroin Possession Of Meth

14/21 Courtney Helms Resistign Officer Allowing Minor To Drive

15/21 Shannon Greene Simple Assault

16/21 Patrick Greene Assault On A Female

17/21 Antwan Graham Possession Of Marijuana

18/21 Chelsie Goins DWI

19/21 David Cooper Possession

20/21 Steven Clark Assault With A Deadly Weapon



21/21 Tonya Baker Possession Of Meth











































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May 8th.