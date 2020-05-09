Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 8th

1/46 Mugcov

2/46 Eric Webb Assault On A Female

3/46 Alicia Thrower Posession Of Meth

4/46 Jeremy Thrasher Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

5/46 Catherine Templeton Trafficking Heroin

6/46 Michael Tabbit Felony Possession

7/46 Johnny Sullivan Resisting Officer

8/46 Jessica Subach Larceny

9/46 Jonathan Spencer Driving While Impaired

10/46 Ali Shams Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Trafficking Heroin



11/46 Jose Reyes Assault

12/46 Nasir Pryor Possession With Intent Marijuana

13/46 Jameal Proctor Possession Of Heroin

14/46 Crystal Phillips False Pretense

15/46 Demarcus Peake Breaking And Entering

16/46 Arthur Neufville Assault On A Female

17/46 Eddie Morgan False Pretense

18/46 Matthew Miller Assault On A Female Battery Of Unborn Child

19/46 Kaderrious McCoy Felony Possession

20/46 Donnell Martin Discharging Firearm In City



21/46 Nazir Lucky Possession Of Firearm By Felon

22/46 Zhamil Joyner Felony Possession

23/46 Travon Johnson Possession With Intent Marijuana

24/46 Tameka Johnson Larceny Conspiracy

25/46 James Johnson Breaking And Entering Larceny

26/46 Demarcus Johnson Hit And Run

27/46 William Hewett Breaking And Entering

28/46 Shacarol Henderson Common Law Robbery Simple Assault

29/46 Dontae Harrison Assault With A Deadly

30/46 Brenton Harris Breaking And Entering Larceny



31/46 Keishaun Harper Breaking And Entering Lying To Officer

32/46 Hunter Gutelius Felony Possession

33/46 Christopher Garland Breaking And Entering Conspiracy

34/46 Justin Ford Breaking And Entering Entering

35/46 Jamarr Ebron False Pretense

36/46 Devon Dowdy Indecent Liberties With Child

37/46 Tavaschiee Digsby Felony Conspiracy Larceny

38/46 Richard Dellinger Assault On A Female

39/46 Kevin Davis Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

40/46 Fidel Cortez Federal



41/46 Willie Burns Fleeing Eluding Arrest

42/46 Stacey Brown Assault On A Female

43/46 Nick Bennett Possession Of Stolen Property

44/46 Abdou Bah Breaking And Entering

45/46 Robert Atkinson Assault On A Female

46/46 Bruce Adams Assault On A Female





























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, May 8th.