Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 9th

1/36 Mugcov

2/36 Mathew Vance Assault On A Female

3/36 Ebony Thomas Drivign While License Revoked

4/36 Christopher Smith Possession Of Firearm By Felon

5/36 Luis Santiago DWi

6/36 Daniel Rowell Felony Larceny

7/36 Juan Rodriguez Simple Assault

8/36 William Robinson Assault On A Female

9/36 Colleen Quinlivan DWI

10/36 Isaiah Murray Assault On A Female Hit And Run



11/36 Travores Montfort Possession Of Cocaine

12/36 Jose Mojica Assault On A Female

13/36 Darryl Moffett Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon

14/36 Alfred Miller Larceny Simple Assault

15/36 Ezekiel McKinnley Possesison Of Stolen Goods

16/36 Terrence Mayers ASsault On A Femlae

17/36 Maurice Little Larceny

18/36 Taequan Knight Assault And Battery

19/36 Keithen Johnson Possession Of Firearm By Felon

20/36 Javone Johnson Assault On Govt Official



21/36 Nelson Herrera Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

22/36 Anthony Harris Habitual Larceny

23/36 Sacoya Hamilton Communicating Threats

24/36 Raul Guerrero Assault On A Female

25/36 Sheila Gilyard Carrying Concealed Weapon

26/36 Erica Crowder Felony Larceny

27/36 Jacob Clark Forgery False Pretense

28/36 Victor Castellanos DWI

29/36 Kevin Corothers DWI Driving While License Revoked

30/36 Danny Byrd Carrying Concealed Gun



31/36 Robert Brown Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

32/36 George Brinkley DWI

33/36 Mike Blakeney Fleeing Eluding Arrest

34/36 Randall Barrett Felony Possession

35/36 Abdou Bah Breaking And Entering Larceny

36/36 Kyle Aiken Assault On A Female Nonsupport Of Child









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, May 9th.