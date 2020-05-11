Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

May 11th:

North Carolina: 15,045 confirmed cases | 550 deaths

South Carolina: 7,653 confirmed cases | 331 deaths

United States: 1,300,696 confirmed cases | 78,771 deaths

Data For North Carolina:

As of May 11th, North Carolina is reporting 15,045 positive cases of coronavirus across the state.

There are 550 confirmed deaths caused by the coronavirus in North Carolina as of May 11th. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 195,865 completed tests and 464 people hospitalized across 99 counties.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on March 23rd that all K-12 public schools will remain closed through May 15th.

He also announced that all gyms, movie theaters, health clubs, hair and nail salons, barbershops and massage therapists must close their businesses beginning at 5pm on Wednesday, March 25th due to the coronavirus.

Restaurants and bars have already been closed for dine-in services. However, take out is still available at most restaurants.

The food supply chain for North Carolina continues to be in good shape, according to officials. Grocery store owners are not reporting any issues with getting deliveries. However, officials want to stress that shoppers need to stop hoarding food and buying groceries in bulk.

Gov. Cooper stressed for people to continue to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. He also stressed for anyone in the high risk category (65-years-old or older and people with underlying health issues) should stay home as much as possible.

The first community spread case of coronavirus (meaning the person had not traveled or been around anyone who was showing signs or symptoms of the coronavirus) was first reported in Wilson County. Officials in Mecklenburg County say approximately 1/3 of the cases have been community spread cases.

Unemployment claims have skyrocketed in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

South Carolina currently has 7,653 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as of May 10th. The state of South Carolina has reported 331 deaths from the coronavirus.

As of May 9, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 20,813 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,704 were positive and 18,109 were negative. A total of 84,457 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

As of the morning of May 10, 3,620 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,354 are in use, which is a 63.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,354 inpatient beds currently used, 446 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on March 23rd that allows law enforcement the authorization to disperse any gatherings of people in groups of three or more.

All South Carolina K-12 pubic schools have been closed through June. All spring testing has been suspended for schools in South Carolina.

All medical facilities are restricting visitation with patients unless it is an end of life circumstance.

All restaurants have been ordered to close their dine-in services for customers beginning March 18th but take-out orders are allowed.

Insurance companies have been asked to pay 100% of costs associated with coronavirus office visits.

Private employers are being asked to allow their employees to work from home.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of May 10th, there are currently 1,300,696 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 78,771 deaths reported.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.