Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 10th

1/26 Mugcov

2/26 Abednego Turner Assault With A Deadly Weapon Robbery Witha Dangerous Weapon

3/26 Wilmer Nolasco Assault With A Deadly Weapon

4/26 Vincent Bailey Assault On A Female

5/26 Thomasina Seabott Simple Assault

6/26 Theodore Shishkovskiy Felony Possession Of Marijuana

7/26 Steven Smith Intoxicated And Disruptive Trespassing

8/26 Randy Rankin Assault And Battery

9/26 Quinndarian Hutchinson DWI

10/26 Steven Shonk Communicating Threats



11/26 Quasha Simmons Assault With A Deadly Weapon

12/26 Maxwell Schwerdt Possession Of Cocaine

13/26 Marcus Smith Common Law Robbery Kidnapping

14/26 Latosha Dunn Simple Assault

15/26 Jania Tate Assault With A Deadly Weapon

16/26 Jamel Watson Assault On A Female

17/26 Izzie Banner Resisting Officer Simple Assault

18/26 Gloria Croussore Forgery False Pretense

19/26 Eric Presson Felony Hit And Run

20/26 Devon Harris DWI Simple Possession



21/26 Cordelrence Smith False Imprisonment

22/26 Beth Martin Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession Of Meth

23/26 Carlos Mayorga Hit And Run No Operators License

24/26 Bryant Murphy Larceny Resisting Officer

25/26 Andre Jones Assault On A Female

26/26 Akinto Boone Assault On A Female





















































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, May 10th.