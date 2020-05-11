Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 10th May 11, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/26Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Abednego Turner Assault With A Deadly Weapon Robbery Witha Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Wilmer Nolasco Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Vincent Bailey Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Thomasina Seabott Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Theodore Shishkovskiy Felony Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Steven Smith Intoxicated And Disruptive Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Randy Rankin Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Quinndarian Hutchinson DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Steven Shonk Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Quasha Simmons Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Maxwell Schwerdt Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Marcus Smith Common Law Robbery Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Latosha Dunn Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Jania Tate Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Jamel Watson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Izzie Banner Resisting Officer Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Gloria Croussore Forgery False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Eric Presson Felony Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Devon Harris DWI Simple Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Cordelrence Smith False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Beth Martin Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Carlos Mayorga Hit And Run No Operators License Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Bryant Murphy Larceny Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Andre Jones Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Akinto Boone Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, May 10th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin