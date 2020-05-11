Wilson’s World: A Virtual Relay for Life Event for the American Cancer and Heading to the Dentist with Southview Dentistry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – WCCB Charlotte is a proud sponsor of this weekend’s Relay for Life event supporting the American Cancer Society. But this year, like a lot of great events, the Relay for Life event will not be on the road, but will go virtual. Wilson talked with Megan Nelson, Executive Director of the American Cancer Society Southeast Region about this year’s event and how everyone can take part from the security of their own home. Participants can go to ACS website at RelayForLife.org/CharlotteNC to find out more about the virtual Luminaria Ceremony and how to purchase a luminaria, torch, song or lantern. Participants can then join on Facebook HERE on May 16th at 8pm to find their virtual luminaria and to join the watch party!

Wilson then video chats with Dr Kelly Wilson and Dr Michael Wilson of Southview Dentistry about how it is still very important to keep your teeth healthy even during this rough time. Southview Dentistry will be re-opening their facility later today to see patients and will be using a lot of safety and health measures to keep both their patients and employees safe. Learn more about Southview Dentistry at their website southviewdentistrycharlotte.com.

